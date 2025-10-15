Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Supreme Court to weigh transgender athlete law, NFL great seeks help

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.
COURT CLASH – U.S. District Judge David Nye denied former Boise State athlete Lindsay Hecox’s motion to withdraw a challenge to Idaho’s transgender athlete law, ruling that the case will proceed. The Supreme Court agreed in July to hear it. Continue reading …
FAIRNESS FIGHT – Jurupa Valley High School's girls volleyball team in California has now seen at least 10 games on its 2025 schedule forfeited amid a national controversy involving one of its players, who is transgender. Continue reading …
POLICY DIVIDE – Jack Brewer, a former Minnesota Vikings team captain, sharply criticized state leadership for not complying with a federal deadline to enforce protections for girls' sports. He argued that delays send the wrong message about fairness in youth athletics. Continue reading …
POLICY BREACH – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu remained defiant after President Donald Trump threatened to interfere with next year's World Cup games at the New England Patriots' home stadium. Continue reading …
EARLY EXIT – Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell, 24, became the latest NFL player to announce his sudden retirement, citing an "off-field injury" in his statement. Continue reading …
NFL PREVIEW – AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, meet Thursday night to open the NFL's Week 7 slate. Another doubleheader will close the week of action across the league. Continue reading …
CALL FOR HELP – Former New York Jets star Nick Mangold announced on social media that he needs a kidney transplant. The retired offensive lineman said he was diagnosed with "a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease" in 2006. Continue reading …
FROM FOX SPORTS – A week of upsets and close wins propelled a new NFL team to the top of the latest edition of Tom Brady's power rankings. Continue reading …
FROM OUTKICK – Steelers coach Mike Tomlin openly questioned the Cleveland Browns front office's decision to trade quarterback Joe Flacco to a divisional rival after the veteran quarterback appeared in just four games this season. Continue reading …
WATCH NOW – The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto's three-hit complete game. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd asks if the National League pennant race is effectively a done deal. Watch here …
