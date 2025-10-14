NFL Week 7 schedule: What to know about upcoming games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple games came down to the wire in Week 6, and NFL fans hope for more exciting matchups in Week 7.

The first game of Week 7 is an AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

The Steelers are coming off a win against a different AFC North opponent, the Cleveland Browns. They enter their matchup against the Bengals at 4-1 and sit atop the division.

The Bengals will look to get back into the win column, as their loss to the Green Bay Packers was their fourth consecutive defeat since losing Joe Burrow to injury.

For the third consecutive week, Sunday’s slate will begin in London as the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The day will end with the Atlanta Falcons taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

For the second straight week, there are two games on Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Detroit Lions while the Houston Texans head north to play the Seattle Seahawks.

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are both on their bye week, which comes at a good time for both squads. The Ravens are 1-5 and dealing with numerous injuries, while the Bills have lost two straight after starting 4-0.

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025

Los Angeles Rams @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

New York Giants @ Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Oct. 20, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (7 p.m. ET)

Houston Texans @ Seattle Seahawks (10 p.m. ET)

