Browns wide receiver David Bell, 24, retires after being ‘blindsided’ by off-field injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell became the latest NFL player to announce an early retirement this week.

The 24-year-old announced his decision in a lengthy post on social media, saying that an "off-field injury" ultimately forced him into retirement. Bell added that continuing to play in the NFL would "literally risk life and limb."

"Several months ago, I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy. After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb. Although it is the last thing I would otherwise want to do, with a heavy heart I am announcing my retirement."

"Football gave me memories I’ll cherish forever and taught me how through focus, selflessness, and determination, the whole can be greater than the collection of individuals," he continued. "Thanks to God for guiding me every step of the way and for the strength to chase this dream."

Bell was drafted out of Purdue in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he appeared in 16 games, totaling 214 yards. He scored his first NFL touchdown the following season, which he finished with 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Bell’s 2024 season was cut short after he sustained a season-ending hip injury during Week 2, his last professional appearance. He opened the 2025 season on the Browns’ non-football injury list.

"Appreciate you, David. It’s been a pleasure having you be a part of our organization. Best wishes in this next chapter," the Browns wrote in a post on X in response to Bell’s announcement.

Bell thanked the organization in his statement. He also thanked attorney Brad Sohn, a class-action and injury lawyer, for "making sure this never happens to anyone else again." Sohn replied on X, saying, "One thing for sure. This will NOT happen again. Bet."

Bell did not reveal the nature of his injury.

