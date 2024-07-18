Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Sports figures take the spotlight at Republican National Convention

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

CENTER STAGE – Hulk Hogan and UFC president Dana White will take the stage on the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, Fox News has learned. Continue reading…

SLEEPLESS NIGHT – Tiger Woods said he was not "in the right frame of mind" on his flight from Florida to Scotland following the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. Continue reading…

'PR STUNT' – Former tennis player Martina Navratilova suggested that the former president's ear bandage after an assassination attempt was excessive. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK – Retired college football coach Lou Holtz raised a question in the days following the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. Continue reading…

CHIMING IN – Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was one of the sports figures who weighed in following the shooting at Donald Trump's political rally in Pennsylvania. Continue reading…

BOLD PREDICTION – Outspoken sports personality Stephen A. Smith reacted to the attempt on former President Trump’s life by arguing the incident "secured" his victory in the 2024 election. Continue reading…

ANOTHER ONE – Caitlin Clark has an affinity for shattering records. On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever rookie broke the WNBA record for assists in a single game. Continue reading…

NO THANKS – The WNBA announced that neither rookie Caitlin Clark nor New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu – who won last year’s contest – will compete in the 3-point contest. Continue reading…

LOOKING BACK – The first half of Caitlin Clark's rookie WNBA season was highlighted by impressive feats and controversies. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – First Things First co-host Chris Broussard joined Colin Cowherd to discuss how the Lakers can set up Bronny James for success in the NBA. Continue reading…

