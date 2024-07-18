Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Sports figures take the spotlight at Republican National Convention

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Donald Trump waves to crowd

UFC president Dana White and former United States president Donald Trump attend the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

CENTER STAGE – Hulk Hogan and UFC president Dana White will take the stage on the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, Fox News has learned. Continue reading…

SLEEPLESS NIGHT – Tiger Woods said he was not "in the right frame of mind" on his flight from Florida to Scotland following the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. Continue reading…

'PR STUNT' – Former tennis player Martina Navratilova suggested that the former president's ear bandage after an assassination attempt was excessive. Continue reading…

Donald Trump and Martina Navratilova

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova believes Donald Trump's ear bandage is a "PR stunt." (Getty Images)

FROM OUTKICK – Retired college football coach Lou Holtz raised a question in the days following the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. Continue reading…

CHIMING IN – Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was one of the sports figures who weighed in following the shooting at Donald Trump's political rally in Pennsylvania. Continue reading…

BOLD PREDICTION – Outspoken sports personality Stephen A. Smith reacted to the attempt on former President Trump’s life by arguing the incident "secured" his victory in the 2024 election. Continue reading…

Biden, Stephen A. Smith, and Trump

President Joe Biden, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, and former President Donald Trump. (Biden image by Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Stephen A. Smith image by Paula Lobo/NBC via Getty Images), Trump image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

ANOTHER ONE – Caitlin Clark has an affinity for shattering records. On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever rookie broke the WNBA record for assists in a single game. Continue reading…

NO THANKS – The WNBA announced that neither rookie Caitlin Clark nor New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu – who won last year’s contest – will compete in the 3-point contest. Continue reading…

LOOKING BACK – The first half of Caitlin Clark's rookie WNBA season was highlighted by impressive feats and controversies. Continue reading…

WATCH NOW – First Things First co-host Chris Broussard joined Colin Cowherd to discuss how the Lakers can set up Bronny James for success in the NBA. Continue reading…

This article was written by Fox News staff.