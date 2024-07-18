Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu excluded from 3-point contest in WNBA All-Star weekend

If WNBA fans were hoping to see two of the league’s top shooters face off in the 3-point contest during the All-Star break this weekend, they’re surely disappointed by now.

The league announced Wednesday that neither Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark nor New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu – who won last year’s contest – will compete in the 3-point contest on Friday night.

Aside from holding the NCAA all-time scoring record, Clark’s ability to shoot from beyond the arc hasn’t wavered much in the pros.

The former Iowa star rounds out the top 5 in the WNBA with average 3-point field goals made – Ionescu sits at fourth in the league. With 71 3's by the halfway mark of the season, Clark is third in the league and tied with Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Plum.

Ionescu sits at no. 2 with 74.

Instead, Washington Mystics’ center Stefanie Dolson, 2021 league MVP Jonquel Jones, Minnesota Lynx star Kayla McBride, Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray, and the Connecticut Sun’s Marina Mabrey will participate in the competition set to follow the skills challenge.

Dolson leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage this season, and McBride leads with 76 3's.

Clark will still have her moment over the weekend when she participates in the All-Star Game as a member of Team WNBA versus the women’s Olympic basketball team on Saturday night.

As for the month-long break, Clark expressed her desire to be in Paris but said she’ll take the much-needed time off.

"I think it’ll be really good for myself and my body," she said Wednesday. "You’re getting close to a full year of just playing basketball nonstop. So it’ll probably be a little weird for me not playing games. But I think it’s definitely going to be good for my body."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

