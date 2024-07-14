Former NFL player Antonio Brown weighs in after Trump shooting

Reaction from across the sports world poured in during the hours after the shooting at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Former NFL star and current internet provocateur Antonio Brown was one of the sports figures who decided to weigh in.

"Cue up Many Men by 50 and we gonna win the presidency in a landslide F---ing Legend of the Decade," Brown wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. Brown's post received more than 6 million views on X as of Sunday afternoon.

The outspoken Super Bowl champion previously expressed his support for the former president.

"Yeah, I'll endorse Trump," Brown responded in an interview with OutKick when asked if he would back Trump during the upcoming presidential election.

Brown has not appeared in an NFL game since 2021, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A shirtless Brown famously jogged to the stadium tunnel in the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets.

Another high-profile sports figure, four-time NBA champion coach and USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr, also weighed in on what transpired at the political event. Kerr described the shooting as a "demoralizing day for our country."

"It's such a demoralizing day for our country, and it's yet another example of not only our political division but also gun culture," Kerr said. "A 20-year-old with an AR-15 trying to shoot the former president. It's hard to process everything, and it's scary to think about where this goes because of the issues that already exist in the country. So, this is a terrible day."

Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was assassinated while in Beirut in 1984. He has previously advocated for gun control.

"This is a time where we feel very proud to represent our country wearing USA on our chest, competing in the Olympics," Kerr said, per ESPN. "We've talked to the players about how important it is to show the best version of us as human beings to represent our country in a respectful, dignified manner. It makes you want to do that even more so, because this is really shameful for us to sit here and think about what happened and what's going on in our country."

Kerr and the U.S. men's national team are in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as they continue preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

