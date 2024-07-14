Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Former NFL player Antonio Brown weighs in after Trump shooting

Brown has gone on record about his support of former president

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Reaction from across the sports world poured in during the hours after the shooting at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Former NFL star and current internet provocateur Antonio Brown was one of the sports figures who decided to weigh in.

"Cue up Many Men by 50 and we gonna win the presidency in a landslide F---ing Legend of the Decade," Brown wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. Brown's post received more than 6 million views on X as of Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Antonio Brown at the Super Bowl in 2022

Antonio Brown (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File)

The outspoken Super Bowl champion previously expressed his support for the former president. 

"Yeah, I'll endorse Trump," Brown responded in an interview with OutKick when asked if he would back Trump during the upcoming presidential election.

SPORTS STARS REACT TO SHOOTING AT DONALD TRUMP RALLY

Brown has not appeared in an NFL game since 2021, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A shirtless Brown famously jogged to the stadium tunnel in the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets.

Another high-profile sports figure, four-time NBA champion coach and USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr, also weighed in on what transpired at the political event. Kerr described the shooting as a "demoralizing day for our country."

Steve Kerr talks to reporters

Head coach Steve Kerr of the USA Basketball men's team talks to the media after the game against the Canada Basketball men's team on July 10, 2024, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)

"It's such a demoralizing day for our country, and it's yet another example of not only our political division but also gun culture," Kerr said. "A 20-year-old with an AR-15 trying to shoot the former president. It's hard to process everything, and it's scary to think about where this goes because of the issues that already exist in the country. So, this is a terrible day."

Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was assassinated while in Beirut in 1984. He has previously advocated for gun control.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Former President Trump is rushed offstage during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"This is a time where we feel very proud to represent our country wearing USA on our chest, competing in the Olympics," Kerr said, per ESPN. "We've talked to the players about how important it is to show the best version of us as human beings to represent our country in a respectful, dignified manner. It makes you want to do that even more so, because this is really shameful for us to sit here and think about what happened and what's going on in our country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kerr and the U.S. men's national team are in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as they continue preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.