Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods says he lost sleep over Trump assassination attempt en route to British Open

Woods said it was 'all we watched' on the entire flight over to Scotland

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Tiger Woods says he arrived at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland for The Open Championship this week without the proper preparation after the attempted assassination against former President Trump caused him to lose sleep on his flight over. 

Speaking to BBC Sport, Woods said he was not "in the right frame of mind" on his flight from Florida to Scotland following the assassination attempt on Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. 

Tiger Woods at a practice round

Tiger Woods of the United States during a practice round prior to the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon on July 17, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

"I didn’t accomplish a lot because I wasn’t in the right frame of mind," Woods told the outlet. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was a long night [because of the assassination attempt] and that’s all we watched the entire time on the way over here.

"I didn't sleep at all on the flight, and then we just got on the golf course."

One person was killed, and two others were injured when Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was later identified as the shooter, opened fire less than 10 minutes after Trump began speaking. The former president was shot in the ear, and the shooter was then shot dead. 

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

TIGER WOODS TAKES DIG AT COLIN MONTGOMERIE AFTER RETIREMENT JAB: ‘HE’S NOT A PAST CHAMPION’

A practice round on Sunday with little to no rest came amid immense pressure for Woods. 

Over the weekend, Hall of Fame golf pro Colin Montgomerie made a strong call for Woods to call it a career, but the PGA Tour legend fired back on Tuesday. 

"As a past champion, I’m exempt until I’m 60. Colin’s not – he’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt. So he doesn’t get that opportunity to make that decision. I do." 

Woods is a 15-time major winner, including three wins at the British Open, where his last win came in 2006. However, his recent performances over the last two years have raised concerns about his future in the sport. 

Tiger Woods at the British Open

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon on July 17, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Harry How/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year marks the first time since 2019 that Woods will have competed in all four majors. While he set a Masters record by making his 24th consecutive cut at Augusta National, he was then gone by the weekend at the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

However, Woods is not ready to hang it up just yet. 

"I’ll play as long as I can play, and I feel like I still can win the event." 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.