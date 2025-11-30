Expand / Collapse search
Ole Miss Rebels

Jake Paul takes jab at Lane Kiffin after LSU lures coach away from Ole Miss

Kiffin decided to jump to LSU on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Boxer Jake Paul took a jab at Lane Kiffin after the college football coach decided to jump at the opportunity to take the LSU Tigers’ job and leave the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday.

Kiffin made the decision hours after Ole Miss defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their Egg Bowl rivalry game and virtually solidifying a spot in the College Football Playoff. Paul was among those who believed that Kiffin made a mistake.

Lane Kiffin tosses the ball around

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin throws a football before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

"Lane Kiffin wtf did you just do such an L," he wrote on X. "Feel bad for the players man…"

Ole Miss players didn’t appear to be too broken up by Kiffin’s move. Offensive lineman Brycen Saunders appeared to be excited that Pete Golding was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach as the team prepares for the College Football Playoff.

"LFG! @KeithCarterOM best AD in the nation, and couldn't be more excited to play for Coach Golding," Saunders wrote on X.

Kiffin released a statement on his decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU.

He said that he wanted to coach Ole Miss through the rest of the season, but was denied by Carter.

Jake Paul punches Mike Perry

Jake Paul punches Mike Perry during their cruiserweight fight at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," Kiffin said in a statement.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six-season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern. My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."

Lane Kiffin answers questions

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin answers questions from the press after a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Kiffin was 55-19 in 74 games with Ole Miss. He led the school to 11 wins twice since taking over the job in 2020.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

