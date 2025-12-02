Coach who left Ole Miss to join Lane Kiffin at LSU will finish season with Rebels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lane Kiffin was not able to finish his season with Ole Miss, but someone who left Oxford for Baton Rogue alongside him will.

New LSU offense coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who flew to Louisiana with Kiffin on Sunday, will hold his post at Ole Miss through the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss announced their coaching staff on Tuesday, and Kiffin provided a statement, stating that the CFP rankings played a role in him allowing Weis to stay with the Rebels for a few more weeks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said via On3. "I've already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss."

Weis and Kiffin's first stint together came at Alabama in 2015 when Kiffin was the offensive coordinator and Weis was an assistant. They were together at Florida Atlantic for a season before reuniting in Oxford in 2022.

While Kiffin was barred from finishing his season with Ole Miss, and even meeting with players Sunday ahead of his final decision, LSU has reportedly agreed to pay Kiffin the same bonuses he was set to receive with Ole Miss if they were to make the CFP, according to Nola.com .

LANE KIFFIN POSTS CRYPTIC MESSAGE DAY AFTER TAKING LSU HEAD-COACHING JOB

"We went through a lot last night with [Ole Miss athletic director] Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team. And at the end of the day, that’s his decision and I totally respect that. I understand that decision," Kiffin told ESPN about Carter’s choice not to let him finish the season as the Rebels’ coach. "I just totally wish the team the best of luck, wish that I was coaching….I just hope they play really well and go win the national championship."

Kiffin is reportedly set to make $13 million per season with the Tigers, making him the second-highest-paid college coach in the country behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding was named head coach to replace Kiffin in Oxford.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.