Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers abruptly part ways with NBA star Chris Paul in stunning late-night move

Paul said he was sent home from the team's game against Atlanta on Wednesday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
The Los Angeles Clippers are parting ways with veteran point guard Chris Paul in a stunning move announced early Wednesday morning. 

Nearly two weeks after Paul hinted that this season with the Clippers would likely be his last NBA season, Paul took to social media at around 3 a.m. to reveal that the team was sending him home before their road game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Chris Paul looks to pass

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul looks to pass the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Nov. 28, 2025. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

"Just found out I’m being sent home," Paul wrote in an Instagram Story with a peace emoji. 

Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' top basketball executive, issued a statement confirming Paul's departure and indicated that the team will attempt to trade Paul, who signed a $3.6 million deal to rejoin the team.

"We are parting ways with Chris, and he will no longer be a part of the team," he said, via The Associated Press. "We will work with him on the next step of his career. Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career." 

Paul is playing in his 21st NBA season. Last month, reports speculated that this year would be his final season before retirement, a rumor that he seemingly confirmed with a post on social media that read in part, "What a ride… Still so much left… GRATEFUL for this last one!!" 

Chris Paul brings up ball

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Nov. 29, 2025. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

NBA GREAT CHRIS PAUL TO END STORIED CAREER AFTER HALL OF FAME-WORTHY RUN: REPORT

But offseason projections of being championship contenders have quickly faded this season as the Clippers sit at 5-16. Paul, a future Hall of Famer, has averaged career lows with 2.6. points and 3.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 14.3 minutes per game. 

In his statement, Frank said the team was not "blaming" Paul for their lackluster start.

"I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we've struggled. We're grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise."

Chris Paul hustles for ball

Clippers guard Chris Paul and Lakers guard Gabe Vincent chase down a loose ball at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 25, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

The Clippers enter Wednesday’s contest against Atlanta on a five-game skid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

