Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: California limits high school trans athletes, Browns make QB shuffle

POLICY SHIFT – On Monday, California's largest high school district based on enrollment and land area voted 3-2 to adopt a Title IX resolution that would only allow female students in girls' sports. Continue reading …

GENDER DEBATE – In an interview with Fox News Digital, Kern High School District (KHSD) trustee Derek Tisinger defended the passage of a resolution opposing the inclusion of transgender athletes in girls’ sports, citing Title IX and a volleyball forfeit. Continue reading …

CASE CLOSED – Track and field Olympian Caster Semenya has ended a seven-year legal challenge against sex eligibility rules in the sport, the athlete's attorney, Patrick Bracher told The Associated Press. Continue reading …

DEFAMATION FIGHT – A countersuit filed by the New York Jets alleged that a former team finance executive "participated in an ‘unlawful conspiracy’ to falsely accuse team President Hymie Elhai of sexual harassment ‘solely for the purpose of destroying his impeccable reputation and career,’" according to ESPN. Continue reading …

PUSHING BACK – Cathy Engelbert asserted there were numerous "inaccuracies" in the comments attributed to her by Napheesa Collier. The WNBA commissioner also denied saying Caitlin Clark and other star players "should be on their knees" and thankful for the platform they’ve been given. Continue reading …

QB SHUFFLE – The Bengals seem to have found a temporary solution to their quarterback issues. The team turned to their AFC North rivals, the Browns, who sent veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco to Cincinnati in exchange for a draft pick. Continue reading …

SOUTH LAWN SHOWDOWN – President Donald Trump announced the UFC White House event will take place on June 14. UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer said it was an "honor" to have the opportunity to step inside the Octagon on the South Lawn. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – Aaron Judge credited the spirits of former Yankees greats when the slugger was asked about how arguably one of the most important home runs of his career managed to avoid foul territory. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was fined $100,000 by the team just days after a sideline altercation with running back Emari Demercado, according to multiple reports. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – After dropping their first game of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles held a players-only meeting. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd asks if Jalen Hurts made the right move by downplaying the meeting and questions if bigger issues or on the horizon. Watch here …

