UFC's Bruce Buffer says it will be an 'honor' to be at White House: 'It's gonna be amazing'

President Donald Trump announced this week that the UFC White House event will take place on June 14, his 80th birthday, and ring announcer Bruce Buffer is counting down the days.

Dana White has promised the biggest card in the fighting company’s history, as fighters will enter the ring on the South Lawn near the Oval Office.

"It’s an honor to appear at the White House and on the White House grounds. Keeping the whole event nonpolitical and the sporting event that it is, it’ll be, probably, the highest-watched pay-per-views in the history of pay-per-views…" Buffer told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "It’s gonna be incredible, the fight roster will probably be incredible, you can’t really say anything negative about it. It’s gonna be amazing."

Ever since Trump first announced the idea, there has been wide speculation about what fights could occur in the nation’s capital, with the most popular potential bouts being Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall and Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

White once confided that just about everyone on the UFC roster wants to get the call for the event, and Buffer echoed those sentiments.

"Every fighter on the roster wants to fight at that event," Buffer said. "Conor McGregor, he’s always saying, ‘I want to come back, I want to come back.’ And we haven’t seen from him with all he’s been doing over the last years, but if that’s an event he’s going to come back at, that would make it big. If Jon Jones comes in to fight whomever, whether it’s Tom Aspinall, whatever, that would make it bigger. There’s so many great fighters on the UFC roster. It’s gonna be an awesome night, there’s no question."

White has long credited Trump for helping grow the UFC into what it is today. In a recent appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, White said that Trump supported the company when "venues didn't want us" and "sponsors [and] television was terrified of us."

"So, the way he supported us in the beginning was great. And anything that happened to me in my career, he would be the first guy to reach out," White said.

But White has catapulted the UFC into a must-watch staple, making a deal worth nearly $8 billion to have premier events on Paramount Plus.

"When Dana took over, because we were almost dead before Dana took over as far as a sport, and then when ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ first happened with Forrest Griffin and Stefan Bonner when almost 15 million eyeballs were watching that fight, and under the tutelage and guidance of Dana, he’s a maverick," Buffer said of the UFC president. "He’s got the Midas touch, he’s taken it to where it is. Thank God he’s got the passion and power and nonstop energy to keep it going. I’m proud to be on that UFC rocketship piloted by Dana White and everybody at the top and have my first class seat to continue to go where it’s going. All the way to the White House grounds and beyond.

"Just like ‘Star Trek’ said, to areas never before explored, or however they put it."

