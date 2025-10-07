Jets countersue former employee for defamation and conspiracy after she alleged retaliation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets filed a counterclaim against their former vice president of finance, Elaine Chen, after Chen sued the organization alleging retaliation for cooperating in a sexual harassment investigation into team president Hymie Elhai.

The team's counterclaims include defamation, civil conspiracy, tortious interference and breach of contract.

Chen alleged in her initial lawsuit that she and her husband, former Jets vice president of ticket sales Larry Fitzpatrick, were fired as retaliation after the claims were made against Elhai.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jets alleged Chen and Fitzpatrick engaged in an "unlawful conspiracy" to "falsely accuse" Elhai of sexual harassment, and argued she and Fitzpatrick were fired "rightfully and lawfully" for "egregious, actionable, and utterly reprehensible misconduct."

"This lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate extension of the conspiracy and an attempt to shakedown NYJ, which is no longer paying Chen’s or Fitzpatrick’s salaries, and to avoid the inevitable and just consequences of their misconduct," the Jets allege, as seen in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The documents also included screenshots of alleged text messages and emails exchanged by Chen and Fitzpatrick that show alleged communication in the alleged conspiracy.

ROBERT SALEH'S BROTHER RIPS JETS OWNER WOODY JOHNSON AFTER TEAM FALLS TO 0-5

One of the attached screenshots shows a text message from a participant in the sexual harassment investigation, whose identity is redacted, to Fitzpatrick.

"You and Elaine have to not tell anyone, and I mean anyone, that I sent this. He can sue me for slander even tho[ugh] he'd be 100% wrong, don't need the headache," the alleged text message read.

Another screenshot shows an alleged text message from another person who's identity was redacted to Fitzpatrick that read, "Can't f---ing wait to shoot this missile."

Other screenshots show alleged text messages exchanged with Fitzpatrick that read "cya scumbag" and "good I hope this buries him" as well as instructions to delete certain text messages and not use the team Wi-Fi network.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One screenshot of an alleged text message from Chen to Fitzpatrick read, "You can't tell the girls, they need to be just as shocked."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chen's attorney for a response.

The Jets are now seeking monetary damages from Chen, including costs of suit, and attorneys’ fees.