New York Jets

Jets countersue former employee for defamation and conspiracy after she alleged retaliation

Court documents reveal alleged text messages showing conspiracy to 'falsely accuse' team president

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The New York Jets filed a counterclaim against their former vice president of finance, Elaine Chen, after Chen sued the organization alleging retaliation for cooperating in a sexual harassment investigation into team president Hymie Elhai. 

The team's counterclaims include defamation, civil conspiracy, tortious interference and breach of contract. 

Chen alleged in her initial lawsuit that she and her husband, former Jets vice president of ticket sales Larry Fitzpatrick, were fired as retaliation after the claims were made against Elhai.

Jets helmet

A closeup view of the New York Jets logo on a helmet during a delay in the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2023, in Canton, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Jets alleged Chen and Fitzpatrick engaged in an "unlawful conspiracy" to "falsely accuse" Elhai of sexual harassment, and argued she and Fitzpatrick were fired "rightfully and lawfully" for "egregious, actionable, and utterly reprehensible misconduct." 

"This lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate extension of the conspiracy and an attempt to shakedown NYJ, which is no longer paying Chen’s or Fitzpatrick’s salaries, and to avoid the inevitable and just consequences of their misconduct," the Jets allege, as seen in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

The documents also included screenshots of alleged text messages and emails exchanged by Chen and Fitzpatrick that show alleged communication in the alleged conspiracy. 

A general view of the New York Jets logo during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills on September 8, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

A general view of the New York Jets logo during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills on September 8, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the attached screenshots shows a text message from a participant in the sexual harassment investigation, whose identity is redacted, to Fitzpatrick.

"You and Elaine have to not tell anyone, and I mean anyone, that I sent this. He can sue me for slander even tho[ugh] he'd be 100% wrong, don't need the headache," the alleged text message read. 

Another screenshot shows an alleged text message from another person who's identity was redacted to Fitzpatrick that read, "Can't f---ing wait to shoot this missile." 

Other screenshots show alleged text messages exchanged with Fitzpatrick that read "cya scumbag" and "good I hope this buries him" as well as instructions to delete certain text messages and not use the team Wi-Fi network. 

New York Jets logo

A close up of a New York Jets logo prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on November 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

One screenshot of an alleged text message from Chen to Fitzpatrick read, "You can't tell the girls, they need to be just as shocked." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chen's attorney for a response. 

The Jets are now seeking monetary damages from Chen, including costs of suit, and attorneys’ fees. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

