©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Caitlin Clark

WNBA commissioner denies alleged statement saying Caitlin Clark should be 'grateful' to league for success

WNBA commissioner calls Clark 'transformational player' while addressing player allegations

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
WNBA under fire for turning a blind eye to Caitlin Clark’s treatment, says Kilmeade Video

WNBA under fire for turning a blind eye to Caitlin Clark’s treatment, says Kilmeade

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade weighs in on the treatment Caitlin Clark has received since she entered the WNBA and how the league has handled it on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed a conversation revealed by player Napheesa Collier, who alleged Engelbert said "[Caitlin Clark] should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything."

Engelbert said at a press conference Friday she did not make those comments. 

"Obviously, I did not make those comments. Caitlin has been a transformational player in this league. She's been a great representative of the game. She’s brought in tens of millions of new fans to the game," Engelbert said. 

Cathy Engelbert speaks

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks during a news conference before the WNBA All-Star Game July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (Michael Conroy/AP Photo)

Collier also alleged that Engelbert said, "Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them."

Engelbert addressed those alleged comments as well, claiming there have been a lot of "inaccuracies" reported in the media, but she did not explicitly deny making those comments as she did with the alleged Clark comments. 

"There's a lot of innacuracy out there through social media and all this reporting," Engelbert said. "A lot of reporting, a lot of innacuracy about what I say, what I didn't say."

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark plays against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis Sept. 15, 2024.  (Michael Conroy, File/AP Photo)

Engelbert later said, "I'm disheartened. I'm a human too. I have a family. I have two kids who are devastated by these comments. So, all I say is that it's obviously been a tough week, and I just think there's a lot of innacuracy out there."

Still, Engelbert acknowledged that if players don't feel "appreciated" then she has to do better.

"I was disheartened to hear that some players feel the league and that I personally do not care about them or listen to them," Engelbert said before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals Friday night. 

"If the players in the ‘W’ don’t feel appreciated and value from the league, we have to do better, and I have to do better."

The WNBA and its players' union, the WNBPA, are in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Caitlin Clark and Cathy Engelbert at the WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, N.Y., April 15, 2024. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports)

The players’ association and the WNBA agreed to an eight-year agreement in 2020, but last year the WNBPA voted to opt out of the agreement early. 

The current agreement is due to expire Oct. 31. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

