Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

Foul call on Creighton player in final moments of Elite Eight game vs San Diego State sparks debate

Darrion Trammell fouled going up for shot in final seconds

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell drew a foul with less than 2 seconds left in the Elite Eight matchup against Creighton and made one free throw to send the Aztecs to the Final Four.

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard appeared to grab Trammell’s hip as he went up for a running jumper. An official called a foul and allowed Trammell to get a chance to win the game. He missed the first free throw but made the second to put San Diego State up 57-56.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mar 26, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) makes a free throw during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays at the NCAA Tournament South Regional-Creighton vs San Diego State at KFC YUM! Center.

Mar 26, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) makes a free throw during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays at the NCAA Tournament South Regional-Creighton vs San Diego State at KFC YUM! Center. (Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Baylor Scheierman’s long pass down the court to try and set up a Creighton teammate for a game-winning shot was knocked away. Officials who reviewed the play determined that time expired as the ball was knocked out of bounds and the game was over.

The end of the game sequence sparked debate on social media.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC CONTINUES CINDERELLA RUN, CLINCHES FINAL FOUR BERTH IN INSTANT CLASSIC OVER KANSAS STATE

San Diego State would advance to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Ryan Nembhard #2 of the Creighton Bluejays fouls Darrion Trammell #12 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ryan Nembhard #2 of the Creighton Bluejays fouls Darrion Trammell #12 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Trammell finished with 12 points and five rebounds. The free throws at the end of the game were his only attempts of the game. Lamont Butler led San Diego State with 18 points.

San Diego State has beaten Charleston, Furman, Alabama and now Creighton to get to the Final Four. The Aztecs will play Florida Atlantic, which is also in the Final Four for the first time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ryan Nembhard #2 of the Creighton Bluejays fouls Darrion Trammell #12 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ryan Nembhard #2 of the Creighton Bluejays fouls Darrion Trammell #12 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 26, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Final Four games are set for tip-off on Saturday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.