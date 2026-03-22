Former Yale hockey coach alleges 'toxic environment' under athletic director Victoria Chun, letter shows

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EXCLUSIVE: A letter signed by former longtime Yale ice hockey coach Keith Allain, addressed to Yale President Maurine McInnis, alleged that current Yale Athletic Director Victoria Chun has created a "toxic environment" for the university's sports teams.

In the letter, Allain claimed other Yale coaches urged him to speak out against Chun to McInnis after his retirement.

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"My name is Keith Allain, I have just retired after 19 years as Mens Hockey Coach and I am writing to you at the urging of several head coaches in our Athletic Department. They told me that you were soliciting feedback from a few coaches regarding extending the contract of our athletic director, and are concerned, that with the culture of fear that permeates the athletic department, you will not receive candid feedback," the letter began.

Allain went on to call Chun the "worst leader" he has ever been around and alleges she has prioritized "silencing any dissent."

"As a Yale alum and someone who has a great affection for our University and the role of athletics within the greater Yale community I felt compelled write you as my former colleagues asked. Vicky Chun is the absolute worst leader I have ever been around in my life. She is dishonest, self centered and inaccessible. Vicky’s singular talent is self promotion and has created a toxic environment within the department where she is insulated by a cadre of administrators whose main task seems to be silencing any dissent," the letter continued.

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"I know this assessment seems harsh and I am willing to provide detail if you were interested in learning more about my experience and how Vicky’s lack of leadership affect my program. As a point of reference, our teams record before Vicky was 220 wins-144 losses-39 ties, with Vicky 62 wins-110 losses-15 ties. Responsibility for that record is mine, but we all know organizational leadership or lack of it has an impact."

A source provided the letter to Fox News Digital. Allain later confirmed to Fox News Digital that he wrote the letter and sent it to McInnis in October, shortly after he retired after 19 years leading Yale hockey. Allain declined further comment.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Yale president's office and athletic department for a response.

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Allain, who played ice hockey at Yale from 1976-80, took over as head coach in 2006, leading the program to the NCAA championship in 2013 and seven Ivy League championships during his tenure. He finished his tenure with a record of 282–254–54.

Chun, a former volleyball player and later head coach for Colgate University, took over as Yale Athletic Director in 2018 after serving in the same position at Colgate from 2012-18.