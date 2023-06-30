Expand / Collapse search
Former women's college basketball star Haley Cavinder hits the links: 'Drive for show, putt for dough'

The Cavinder twins are embarking on a WWE journey

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Paige Spiranac has company.

There may be a new superstar in the golf influencing business, and it's somebody that has plenty experience on social media.

Haley Cavinder had been one of the most famous athletes in college sports.

Now that her basketball playing career is over, she and twin sister Hanna are venturing into the WWE.

Haley Cavinder vs LSU in NCAA tournament

Haley Cavinder of the Miami Hurricanes moves the ball against the LSU Lady Tigers during the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 26, 2023, in Greenville, S.C. (Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

But aside from getting into the ring and starring on TikTok, Cavinder is trying out some golf.

Rocking a green outfit at a Miami course, Cavinder posed for some photos to post on her Instagram, but she wasn't there just for show. She's got a bit of game, too.

Hanna Cavinder vs Duke

Haley Cavinder at a game between the Duke Blue Devils and Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center Feb. 6, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The putting technique could use some work, but she knocked down a tricky six-footer in a video she shared on the post.

"Drive for show, putt for dough," she captioned the post.

Cavinder led the Miami Hurricanes in scoring last season en route to a trip to the Elite 8 as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA women's March Madness tournament.

Haley Cavinder vs LSU

Haley Cavinder of the Miami Hurricanes moves the ball during the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 26, 2023, in Greenville, S.C.  (Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The twins boast 4.5 million followers on TikTok and were among the top earners in NIL money.