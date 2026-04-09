Former top MLB pick Mickey Moniak makes bold sacrifice claim as Rockies seek to snap yearslong playoff drought

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The Colorado Rockies finished with the MLB's worst record in 2025. The team fell to 2-5 early in the 2026 season after a 10-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The franchise has never won an NL West title or a World Series. The Rockies haven’t reached the postseason since 2018, when they clinched a wild-card berth. Complicating any hopes of a turnaround, the Rockies compete in a division with the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite the odds stacked against them, one of the Rockies’ emerging stars said he is eager to turn things around in Colorado and end the team’s playoff drought.

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Mickey Moniak, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, said he would go as far as amputating a body part if it guaranteed the Rockies advanced to the postseason.

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The Colorado outfielder was sidelined for six of the Rockies’ first seven games this season with a sprained right ring finger. But if the team were in position for a playoff push, his availability likely would have been different. "Oh, I would have cut it off," Moniak told reporters.

Moniak debuted with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. After appearing in 124 games in 2024, he signed with the Rockies the following year. He had a standout 2025 campaign, hitting a career-best 24 home runs and recording 68 RBIs. Moniak also stole nine bases.

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The Rockies completed a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros on Wednesday, moving to 6-6 early in the 2026 season.

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