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Colorado Rockies

Former top MLB pick Mickey Moniak makes bold sacrifice claim as Rockies seek to snap yearslong playoff drought

The Rockies have never won a World Series and last reached the playoffs in 2018

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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The Colorado Rockies finished with the MLB's worst record in 2025. The team fell to 2-5 early in the 2026 season after a 10-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The franchise has never won an NL West title or a World Series. The Rockies haven’t reached the postseason since 2018, when they clinched a wild-card berth. Complicating any hopes of a turnaround, the Rockies compete in a division with the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite the odds stacked against them, one of the Rockies’ emerging stars said he is eager to turn things around in Colorado and end the team’s playoff drought.

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Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak celebrating with teammates on the field.

Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the United States in the fourth inning at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 4, 2026. (Rick Scuteri/Imagn Images)

Mickey Moniak, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, said he would go as far as amputating a body part if it guaranteed the Rockies advanced to the postseason.

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The Colorado outfielder was sidelined for six of the Rockies’ first seven games this season with a sprained right ring finger. But if the team were in position for a playoff push, his availability likely would have been different. "Oh, I would have cut it off," Moniak told reporters.

Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak running after hitting a home run at Coors Field

Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak runs after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field in Denver, Colo., on Sept. 16, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Moniak debuted with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020 before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. After appearing in 124 games in 2024, he signed with the Rockies the following year. He had a standout 2025 campaign, hitting a career-best 24 home runs and recording 68 RBIs. Moniak also stole nine bases.

Brenton Doyle being doused by Mickey Moniak and Orlando Arcia after hitting a walkoff home run

Colorado Rockies' Mickey Moniak, back left, and Orlando Arcia, back right, douse Brenton Doyle (9) after Doyle hit a two-run walkoff home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana in the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. (David Zalubowski/AP)

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The Rockies completed a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros on Wednesday, moving to 6-6 early in the 2026 season.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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