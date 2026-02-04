NFL legend critical of sport's officiating amid latest controversies: 'Up in the air'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL referees are under the biggest microscope they have ever been. With cameras from every angle and the slowest of motions possible, it's quite easy to criticize officiating from the couch.

But Rob Gronkowski, who watches plenty of football as part of "NFL on FOX," believes the league needs to do something to increase the quality of calls.

‘Officiating's been up in the air. I don't want to sit here and really criticize officiating because it's really tough. It's really tough to do that. It is a split second. You gotta make a call, throw a penalty flag, and kind of remember what you saw right on the spot. So it's tough," Gronkowski told Fox News Digital on radio row.

Gronkowski's solution is one that you may not even know is a fact.

"I think officiating should, they should get paid very well and compensated well, and they should be full-time. From what I hear, they're not full-time, and they have other jobs as well. That makes absolutely no sense," Gronkowski said adamantly.

"This is a multi-billion-dollar industry. These officials need to be paid big dollars, but also they need to be putting the time and work in 24/7 throughout the whole year. Yeah, they can have a little time off in the summer, but they got to be around the game of football at all times. And I think that will help, you know, the game’s called in a better way because I don't want to criticize, but there have been some absolutely terrible calls, and it's very inconsistent… That needs to stop, and I think that would stop, you know, if they're full-time."

Officials found themselves in the limelight earlier this postseason during the Denver Broncos–Buffalo Bills divisional-round matchup. Brandin Cooks had a ball taken away from him by Broncos defensive back Ja’Quan McMillan after he seemingly completed the catch. The referees ruled it an interception, taking the ball away from the Bills. Buffalo was called for two defensive flags on Denver's ensuing drive.

Goodell defended officials during his pre-Super Bowl LX press conference on Monday.

"I’m so amazed at how good our officials are. We spend time all week looking at various angles and still debating it a week later. These guys have to make a split-second decision, and the men and women on our field are incredible. I think they’ve proven over and over again they’re really wonderful at what they do," he said.

"On the other hand, it’s a difficult sport to officiate. It’s fast. It’s quick. And we have to be able to use technology, in my view, to try to prevent the obvious errors. Now, they’re not all obvious. I think, depending on which team you’re for, they’re obvious in your eyes potentially. But at the end of the day, we see that if there’s an obvious error, we need to be able to fix it. And I think technology can help that."

Shawn Smith has been named the head official for Super Bowl LX on Sunday, marking his first time leading a crew in the big game.

