Former NFL defensive lineman says his 'life almost ended' after 'serious' stroke

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker says he suffered a stroke in which his "life almost ended."

The 35-year-old required emergency surgery for the stroke, which his mother told TMZ Sports was "serious."

"tell your loved ones you love ‘em, my life almost ended 2days [sic] ago," Baker wrote in a since-expired Instagram Stories.

"I can’t believe I had a stroke," he continued. "But God not done with me yet."

Baker suffered the stroke on Friday and had been connected to IVs in the hospital.

His mother added that he is responding well and is expected to make a full recovery, calling it a "miracle."

He went undrafted out of Hampton University in 2009 after previously playing at Penn State. He played one game for the Denver Broncos that year and one for the Miami Dolphins in 2010, but he spent six seasons with Washington. He last played in the NFL in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 93 career games, he recorded 214 tackles and 12 sacks. He started in 55 contests.