SPORTS
Former NFL defensive end Steve White dies at 48

White battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia for several years before his death

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Former NFL player Steve White, who spent seven seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, died on Tuesday. He was 48. 

White, who played for the Buccaneers from 1996 to 2001, wrote about his battle with cancer on Twitter earlier this year.

"Many of you know that I have been dealing with a cancer (CLL) diagnosis over the last 8 years. I am now at a point where I need to go through a bone marrow transplant," White tweeted on April 6. CLL refers to chronic lymphocytic leukemia. 

"It is something I knew would eventually have to happen since 2017 and now that day is actually here," White wrote, adding that he was in otherwise good spirits and felt "prepared".  

Steve White #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 2001.

Steve White #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 2001. (Elsa/Allsport via Getty Images)

White retired in 2002 after playing his last professional season with the New York Jets. Over his career, he accumulated 119 tackles and 11.5 sacks. A Memphis native, White played for the Tennessee Volunteers as a student at University of Tennessee.

During the 1999 NFC divisional playoffs, White registered two sacks that totaled 20 yards and led to the Buccaneers' 14-13 win against the Washington Redskins. He was named Defensive Player of the Week for his performance. 

White's former colleagues and fans expressed their remorse over his passing on social media. 

Steve White (95), Shaun Ellis (92) and the rest of the New York Jets' defense look dejected as they sit on the bench in the closing minutes of the AFC divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum. The Raiders beat the Jets, 30-10. 

Steve White (95), Shaun Ellis (92) and the rest of the New York Jets' defense look dejected as they sit on the bench in the closing minutes of the AFC divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders at Network Associates Coliseum. The Raiders beat the Jets, 30-10.  (Keith Torrie/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

"Just heard my teammate @sgw94 passed away," former Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King wrote on Twitter. "Condolences to his loved ones. Always had am encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the @Buccaneers."

"My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends," former Tampa Bay player Tyoka Jackson tweeted. "The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten."

New York Jets' Josh Evans (91) and Steve White (95) celebrate after sacking Buffalo Bills' Drew Bledsoe in second quarter of game at Giants Stadium. The Jets defeated the Bills, 31-13, for their fourth straight victory.

New York Jets' Josh Evans (91) and Steve White (95) celebrate after sacking Buffalo Bills' Drew Bledsoe in second quarter of game at Giants Stadium. The Jets defeated the Bills, 31-13, for their fourth straight victory. (Keith Torrie/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

"RIP Steve White #94 in your Program but #1 in Our hearts!!," White's Buccaneers teammate Warren Sapp added.

After his retirement, White wrote for the sports blogging network SB Nation.