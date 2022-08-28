Tom Brady on 11-day absence from Bucs camp: 'There’s a lot of s--- going on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady appeared in his first preseason game of the summer Saturday to get some last-minute reps before the team plays the Dallas Cowboys in two weeks.

Brady was 6-for-8 with 44 passing yards as the team fell to the Indianapolis Colts 27-10.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the questions Brady faced after the game weren’t all going to be focused on what he just did out on the field. It was his first time talking to reporters since he returned from an 11-day absence for "personal reasons."

While speculation ran rampant about where Brady was, he said it wasn’t difficult for him to step away from football for 11 days. He was pressed a bit harder on the question.

"It’s all personal. You know everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with so we all have very unique challenges to our life," he said. "I’m 45 years old, man, there’s a lot of s--- going on. Just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process."

FORMER ALL-PRO NFL RECEIVER RIPS LEAGUE AFTER IT DENIES HIM DISABILITY BENEFIT

Brady also expressed his gratitude toward the Bucs for accommodating him through whatever he was dealing with.

"Since I’ve come to this organization, it’s been an amazing experience for me to come to this place and be this supported over a long period of time," he said.

"I’m ready to go."

Brady denied he was a part of "The Masked Singer" while another report suggested he was spending time with his family in a tropical location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Either way, the quest for an eighth Super Bowl title begins on Sept. 11.