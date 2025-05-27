Former NBA star Shawn Kemp pleads guilty to Seattle area mall shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shawn Kemp, who spent the majority of his NBA career with the Seattle SuperSonics, entered a guilty plea in the 2023 shooting outside the Tacoma Mall in Washington state.

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed that Kemp admitted to second-degree assault in the incident. The six-time NBA All-Star initially faced charges for first-degree assault with a firearm. Prosecutors later tacked on a second count of first-degree assault and a charge of drive-by shooting.

If he had been convicted on the original charges, the 55-year-old could have been up against a considerably longer prison sentence. Tacoma police received a call stating shots were fired from a passerby's vehicle in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall, FOX 13 reported in March 2023.

The former NBA center reportedly claimed property was stolen from his car and he tracked his iPhone to the Tacoma Mall.

A source close to Kemp said when the retired NBA player approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him, and he fired back in self-defense. Police said nobody was injured in the shooting.

Two individuals inside the car remain in police custody on unrelated charges.

Video of the incident was shared on social media. Some of the video footage appeared to contradict Kemp's account of the events in question.

Kemp still faces the possibility of prison time. A second-degree assault in Washington carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Kemp played in the NBA from 1989 to 2003. He was a first-round pick of the SuperSonics and played for the team until the 1996-97 season. Seattle played the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals and lost in six games.

Kemp later played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic. He finished his career with a 14.6 points per game average along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

