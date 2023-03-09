Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp booked into Washington jail as video appears to show mall incident

Kemp was a six-time All-Star

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shawn Kemp, a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team member, was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Washington mall on Wednesday.

Kemp, 53, was booked into the Pierce County Jail and was being held on a drive-by shooting charge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shawn Kemp, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, reacts after hitting a shot in the fourth quarter of their NBA playoff game against the Indiana Pacers.

Shawn Kemp, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, reacts after hitting a shot in the fourth quarter of their NBA playoff game against the Indiana Pacers. (Reuters)

Tacoma police received a call around 2 p.m. local time about shots being fired from a passerby vehicle in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall, according to FOX 13. Police said nobody was injured in the shooting.

A source close to the former NBA star told the station that he allegedly had property stolen from his car on Tuesday and tracked his iPhone to the Tacoma Mall. The source added that when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him, and he fired back in self-defense.

Shawn Kemp, #40 of the Seattle Supersonics, looks on during a game played at the Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.

Shawn Kemp, #40 of the Seattle Supersonics, looks on during a game played at the Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Shawn Kemp, #40 of the Seattle SuperSonics, look on circa 1996 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.

Shawn Kemp, #40 of the Seattle SuperSonics, look on circa 1996 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

JOSH HART DISMISSES NOTION FATIGUE PLAYED ROLE IN KNICKS LOSS, SAYS SOME WORK ‘12-HOUR SHIFTS’ FOR PERSPECTIVE

Video of the incident was shared on social media.

Kemp played in the NBA from 1989 to 2003. He was a first-round pick of the Seattle SuperSonics and played for the team until the 1996-97 season. Seattle played the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals and lost in six games.

Kemp later played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic. He finished his career with a 14.6 points per game average along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Shawn Kemp attends Players' Night Out 2018 hosted by The Players' Tribune on July 17, 2018 in Studio City, California.

Shawn Kemp attends Players' Night Out 2018 hosted by The Players' Tribune on July 17, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Players' Tribune)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After basketball, he pivoted to business ownership. He opened up two marijuana dispensaries in the Seattle area after the state legalized the sale of recreational weed.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.