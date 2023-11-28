Former NBA star Chandler Parsons says league brought Miles Bridges back too soon: 'A man never hits a woman'

Miles Bridges' return to the Charlotte Hornets has been a hot-button topic, with one side of the debate saying that he shouldn’t be allowed back on an NBA court.

Nonetheless, Bridges served his suspension from the league with regard to a domestic violence incident. Bridges, who missed the entire 2022-2023 season, served a 30-game suspension from the league, 20 of which the league viewed as served during last year’s sitting-out by the forward.

The Hornets released a statement prior to Bridges playing on Nov. 17, saying "we are comfortable with Miles returning to play based on our current understanding of the facts of the recent allegations and remain in contact with the NBA as that matter proceeds through the court process."

"I know a lot of people feel some type of way about me being back, and I understand that. It’ll be a while before I gain their trust back. So, I’m just going to go out there and play. If I get us some more wins, people’s perspective will change," Bridges added prior to his first game.

Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence of injuring a child’s parent in November 2022, and he pleaded no contest. The details, which were graphic, led many to believe he shouldn’t play again.

Among them was former NBA center Chandler Parsons.

"The Miles Bridges thing, again, I’m not really sure how this guy’s playing still," Parsons, a co-host on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" daily NBA show, told Fox News Digital. "I think with the situation with the woman, that’s never acceptable and it’s inexcusable. I think the NBA kind of dropped the ball on that even allowing him to play this early, this soon.

"To me, that’s a no-no. I don’t care what is said: A man never hits a woman. I have a daughter now. If that was my daughter, I don’t know how they handle it so cool."

Parsons added that he hopes Bridges can grow from this situation, but he also likened Bridges' situation to that of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who was suspended for flashing a firearm in multiple social media posts: Consequences have actions.

"I’m sure they’re fine dudes and [that] they really regret it, but there’s consequences for your actions, especially when you’re in the spotlight," Parsons said.

As mentioned, the details behind Bridges’ domestic violence incident are graphic.

On the eve of free agency in the summer of 2022, Bridges was arrested after his wife shared (and later deleted) images of her injuries that she said were caused by Bridges.

Mychelle Johnson alleged that Bridges' violence left her with a fractured nose and wrist, a torn eardrum and torn muscles in her neck. She said he choked her to the point she "went to sleep" and gave her a "severe concussion" after attacking her.

Bridges is also dealing with a violation of a domestic violence protective order, turning himself in to authorities in October after a criminal summons for the situation. He allegedly threw billiard balls at the mother of his children’s vehicle while threatening to take everything from her and not pay child support if she went to police during a custody exchange.

Bridges has a court date scheduled for Feb. 20 for the case.

Since returning to the court, Bridges has appeared in five games for the Hornets, averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.