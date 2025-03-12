Former NBA big man Oliver Miller dead at 54

Oliver Miller, known as "Big O" during his playing days, has died at the age of 54.

Miller was a beefy center who helped Arkansas advance to the Final Four before playing nine seasons in the NBA.

Miller had been battling brain cancer.

Miller, who stood at 6 feet, 9 inches and weighed nearly 300 pounds, was a standout at Arkansas from 1988-92. He averaged 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in four seasons, helping Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson's 1989-90 team reach the Final Four before losing to Duke and earning Southwest Conference Player of the Year honors in 1991.

He was also a part of the Phoenix Suns team that lost the 1992-93 NBA Finals to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

Tributes poured in from Miller's former teams.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arkansas legend Oliver Miller," Arkansas said in a social media post. "A key member of the 1990 Final Four team, an SWC Hall of Famer, a first-round NBA draft pick and a true embodiment of the Razorback spirit. We love you Big O. Our thoughts are with his family."

The Raptors, which he was on the very first roster in Toronto, said, "He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions. We send our deepest condolences to the Miller family."

Miller was drafted by Phoenix in 1992 with the No. 22 overall pick. He went on to average 7.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Suns, Detroit Pistons, Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He also played in Europe, the Continental Basketball Association, the United States Basketball League and with the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.