WWE fans pay tribute to Kyle Busch, the one-time 24/7 champion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyle Busch will be remembered for his success on the racetrack as one of the most dominant NASCAR drivers at any level of the sport.

Busch, who tragically died at the age of 41 on Thursday, was a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the all-time leader in wins on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He was named as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The outpouring of tributes didn’t only come from the NASCAR world on Thursday night. Pro wrestling fans and those who know him for his brief time in WWE also remembered Busch.

"Rowdy" became the WWE 24/7 champion for a minute when he pinned R-Truth with the help of Michael Waltrip when "Monday Night Raw" was in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 2, 2019. R-Truth regained the title during the same show.

He was also given a WWE title belt to hold when he won at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 7, 2009.

KYLE BUSCH ON ‘HANG OUT WITH SEAN HANNITY'

The internet wrestling community reacted to Busch’s death.

Busch’s death was announced hours after it was revealed he was going to forgo any racing activities at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend due to a "severe illness resulting in hospitalization."

NASCAR, the Busch family and Richard Childress Racing announced the death Thursday evening, but did not offer a cause of death.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement said. "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’

"Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate."

Fox News’ Zach Dean contributed to this report.