Former Met says this year's team was 'least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with'

The New York Mets are going to miss out on the postseason after winning 101 games last season.

Such a drop-off is almost unheard of in baseball, and it's even worse when you remember there are three wild-card teams.

Simply, nothing went right for the Mets, whether it was players not living up to the back of their baseball card or injuries depleting the squad.

But one member of this year's Mets says there was a problem with the team that has nothing to do with stats.

Tommy Pham signed a one-year deal with the Mets before this season began, but he was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks in August as the team was forced to become sellers – and it's safe to say he's pretty happy about that deal.

Pham criticized the work ethic of the clubhouse.

Pham told The Athletic that he went up to shortstop Francisco Lindor and said, "Out of all the teams I played on, this is the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with."

Pham added that Lindor thanked him shortly before he was traded "for teaching me how to work hard again."

Pham said that notion need not apply to Lindor, Brandon Nimmo or Pete Alonso – ironically, the latter's name has circled around the rumor mill for several months. Nimmo, a homegrown Met, signed an eight-year, $162 million deal over the offseason to stay in Queens.

There also have been rumors that the clubhouse had turned sour – one Met told the New York Post that Justin Verlander was a "diva" and "detached" from the rest of the team. He was traded back to the Houston Astros.

New York's tragic number from officially being eliminated from postseason contention is 3 – with one more loss, the Mets will officially finish the season under .500.