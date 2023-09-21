Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets

Former Met says this year's team was 'least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with'

Mets likely to miss postseason after winning 101 games last season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Mets are going to miss out on the postseason after winning 101 games last season.

Such a drop-off is almost unheard of in baseball, and it's even worse when you remember there are three wild-card teams.

Simply, nothing went right for the Mets, whether it was players not living up to the back of their baseball card or injuries depleting the squad.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tommy Pham with Mets

Tommy Pham of the New York Mets bats against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field in New York City on July 30, 2023. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

But one member of this year's Mets says there was a problem with the team that has nothing to do with stats.

Tommy Pham signed a one-year deal with the Mets before this season began, but he was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks in August as the team was forced to become sellers – and it's safe to say he's pretty happy about that deal.

Pham criticized the work ethic of the clubhouse.

Pham told The Athletic that he went up to shortstop Francisco Lindor and said, "Out of all the teams I played on, this is the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with."

Tommy Pham swinging

Tommy Pham of the New York Mets swings at a pitch during the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, July 26, 2023, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BREWERS PITCHER GETS 162-GAME SUSPENSION AFTER HE TESTS POSITIVE FOR SAME PED A SECOND TIME

Pham added that Lindor thanked him shortly before he was traded "for teaching me how to work hard again."

Pham said that notion need not apply to Lindor, Brandon Nimmo or Pete Alonso – ironically, the latter's name has circled around the rumor mill for several months. Nimmo, a homegrown Met, signed an eight-year, $162 million deal over the offseason to stay in Queens.

There also have been rumors that the clubhouse had turned sour – one Met told the New York Post that Justin Verlander was a "diva" and "detached" from the rest of the team. He was traded back to the Houston Astros.

Tommy Pham celebrates

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias (2) watches as New York Mets' Tommy Pham gestures to teammates after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning, June 27, 2023, in New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York's tragic number from officially being eliminated from postseason contention is 3 – with one more loss, the Mets will officially finish the season under .500.