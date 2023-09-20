Expand / Collapse search
Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers pitcher gets 162-game suspension after he tests positive for same PED a second time

One more positive test would result in a lifetime ban

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has been suspended 162 games after a second positive PED test.

Mejia tested positive for Stanozolol, according to a release from the league. 

It's the same substance he used that resulted in his first suspension last year, which lasted 80 games.

"The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game," Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said in a statement.

JC Mejia

J.C. Mejia of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field Aug. 13, 2023, in Chicago.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old Mejía has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since Aug. 15. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list last week.

The Dominican native is in his third major league season, having spent his first year with Cleveland. He has an 8.32 ERA in 28 games over his big league career.

JC Mejia delivering

Milwaukee relief pitcher J.C. Mejia throws a pitch during a game against the the Atlanta Braves July 28, 2023, at Truist Park in Atlanta.  (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In nine MLB outings this year, he had a 5.56 ERA.

He's the first MLB player suspended for drugs this season. Thirteen minor leaguers have been suspended.

JC Mejia pitching

J.C. Mejia of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field Aug. 6, 2023, in Milwaukee.  (John Fisher/Getty Images)

A third positive PED test would result in a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Jenrry Mejia is the only player banned for life as a result of positive PED tests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.