Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu recalls nearly dying trying to pass drug test: 'Tried everything in the books'

Long before Tyrann Mathieu received NFL All-Pro honors, the defensive back rose to stardom at LSU.

Mathieu played just two collegiate seasons before his dismissal in 2012 and subsequent entry into a drug rehabilitation program. On a recent episode of his "In the Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu" podcast, the retired football star reflected on resorting to extreme lengths to preserve his college football eligibility.

The drastic decision to consume bleach to try to circumvent a drug test nearly cut Mathieu's life short. Mathieu, who became known as "Honeybadger," said he took the risk after seeing a post online touting bleach's ability to manipulate test results.

"I'm just scrolling, scrolling, and I come across some s--- that said put a little bleach in your Coca-Cola," Mathieu said. "So I did that. … It felt like my whole insides was just like erupting. I end up throwing that s--- up. At that point, I'm like, ‘I done ran out of tricks. I don't know what to do.’"

Mathieu also recalled attempting several methods to avoid producing a test result that would disrupt his college career, including using fake devices or other individuals’ samples during testing.

"I done tried everything in the books," he said.

The 33-year-old said his experience with bleach caused more harm than good, adding, "It backfired."

Mathieu finished his freshman season with 4½ sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American the following season. He never returned to the LSU football team after his dismissal, instead entering the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Mathieu in the third round. Two years later, Mathieu was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career and became a first-team All-Pro selection.

Over his 12-year NFL career, Mathieu became regarded as one of the league's premier defensive backs. He retired after the 2024 season, finishing his standout career as a three-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro selection and with 36 interceptions.

Mathieu played a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl LIV title.

