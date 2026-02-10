Former Lions linebacker Tracy Scroggins dies at 56 as family cites possible CTE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tracy Scroggins, a former standout Detroit Lions linebacker, has died, his family announced on Monday. He was 56.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Tracy Scroggins," his family said in a statement sent to TMZ.

Scroggins' loved ones said he will be remembered for his strength and perseverance.

"Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance," the statement continued. "While many knew him for his career as a professional football player in the NFL, those closest to him knew him as a kind-hearted and generous man who cared deeply for his family and friends."

The family cited possible chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in confirming his death. Researchers have linked the brain condition to repeated trauma to the head or repeated concussions.

"Playing in the NFL gave Tracy the opportunity to pursue his lifelong dream and to rise from poverty," the statement added. "However, unfortunately, the NFL was also ultimately the cause of his untimely demise. Tracy spent every moment of retirement courageously battling the devastating effects of CTE. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace."

It was unclear whether Scroggins’ family planned to have his brain tested for CTE. Scroggins was among the group of players who filed concussion-related lawsuits against the league ahead of the 2015 concussion settlement.

Scroggins’ NFL career spanned a decade, all of which he spent in a Lions uniform. The Oklahoma native arrived in Detroit after the franchise selected him in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft. Before making it to the pro football ranks, Scroggins played college football at Tulsa.

In addition to football, Scroggins played on his high school basketball and track teams.

He finished his career with 60.5 sacks, the seventh-most in Lions history.

