Former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason says team 'lucked out' with top QB prospect heading back to college

Dante Moore was on track to be the second overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft, but he decided to stay in college.

Moore shot up the quarterback prospect list in his first full season with Oregon. He completed 71.2% of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, propelling him into the conversation alongside Fernando Mendoza, who also skyrocketed with his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign.

The New York Jets currently hold the No. 2 pick and are once again desperate to find the future of the franchise. But, one of their former quarterbacks, 1989 NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, believes the Jets may have actually dodged a bullet.

"I think the Jets lucked out," Esiason told "The Dan Patrick Show" this week.

Esiason said he urged Moore on his New York radio show to "stay in school" because he "need[ed] more playing time." He has only started 18 Division I games.

"I think he made the right decision. And I’m sure he’s going to get a nice paycheck from Oregon. But he’s making a $50 million bet on himself, which is really quite amazing," Esiason added.

Esiason also highlighted the possibility of Arch Manning in 2027, while the Jets could still have their shot at Moore anyway.

"Maybe they will be in a better situation to draft one of those guys next year, meaning that I don’t think you want to go out there and try to win six or seven games," Esiason said. "Realistically, you look at it, if you want one of those young quarterbacks that is going to change your franchise like Jaxson Dart is doing here for the Giants, you’re going to have another bad year next year to be at the top of that draft to be able to select that guy."

Trinidad Chambliss and Ty Simpson figure to be available for the Jets, who also own the 16th and 33rd picks in the draft.

The Jets aren’t the only team affected, though. Dylan Raiola, a former five-star recruit, just transferred to Oregon, but now the newcomer figures to back up Moore in 2026.

After the new Jets brass cut ties with Aaron Rodgers, who made the playoffs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, they started Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook this season.