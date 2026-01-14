Expand / Collapse search
Oregon Ducks

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore forgoes NFL Draft as likely top selection to stay in school

The Jets own the second pick of the NFL Draft

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Dante Moore is not going anywhere.

The Oregon quarterback announced Wednesday that, despite being in line to possibly be taken as high as No. 2 overall by the New York Jets later this year, he will stay in school for one more year.

Moore said he will stay put at Oregon despite star quarterback Dylan Raiola transferring there.

Dante Moore throws pass

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore passes against Indiana during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal in Atlanta Jan. 9, 2026. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo)

"I'll be coming back to Oregon one more year," Moore told ESPN.

Moore shot up the quarterback prospect list in his first full season with Oregon. He completed 71.2% of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

He started at UCLA and saw time in nine games, starting several, but he transferred to Oregon before the 2024 season and backed up Dillon Gabriel that year.

Moore took over this past season and impressed, leading the Ducks to a College Football Playoff semifinal last week, where they were walloped by No. 1 Indiana, 56-22.

Dante Moore hands the ball off

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore passes the ball to Oregon running back Noah Whittington during the first half against Montana State Aug. 30, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Moore figured to be the second pick behind Fernando Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and will play for a national championship and 16-0 season next week against No. 10 Miami. The Jets own the second pick and are in quarterback limbo after starting Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook this season.

Trinidad Chambliss and Ty Simpson figure to be available for the Jets, who also own the 16th and 33rd picks in the draft.

The Jets aren't the only team affected, though. Considering Raiola, a former five-star recruit, just transferred, the newcomer figures to back up Moore in 2026.

Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes for a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter during a College Football Playoff first-round game against the James Madison Dukes Dec. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. (Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Assuming Moore starts in 2026, it will be the first time since before Bo Nix that Dan Lanning will have the same starting quarterback in back-to-back seasons.

