Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Oregon Ducks

Top quarterback in transfer portal chooses to play for Oregon

Dylan Raiola played for Nebraska the last two seasons

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Indiana adds Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh from transfer portal 👏 Joel Klatt Show Video

Indiana adds Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh from transfer portal 👏 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt broke down the Indiana Hoosiers additions in the transfer portal. He analyzed how Indiana has landed top talent including QB Josh Hoover and WR Nick Marsh from the portal while prepping for the CFP semifinal game vs. Oregon.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dylan Raiola, a top quarterback in the NCAA transfer market, announced on Monday he will join the Oregon Ducks after the team was bounced from the College Football Playoff.

Raiola posted photos of himself in Oregon gear and with his family at Autzen Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dylan Raiola rubs his hands together

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as they walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 28, 2025. (Dylan Widger/Imagn Images)

"SCO DUCKS," he captioned the post with the hashtag, "committed."

As of now, Oregon has two top quarterbacks on its roster with Raiola and Dante Moore. The latter is expected to be a top prospect for the NFL Draft.

Moore led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinals, but ran into the No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers and Fernando Mendoza. Moore has yet to make an official decision about whether he will continue his collegiate career or go pro.

ESPN STAR'S PAST INDIANA CRITICISM BACK IN SPOTLIGHT AS HOOSIERS SURGE TO CFP NATIONAL TITLE GAME

Dylan Raiola looks on

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025. (Matt Krohn/Imagn Images)

Raiola was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and into college, according to 247 Sports

He committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers – where his father became a two-time All-Big 12 selection as a center. He played for the Cornhuskers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons before he decided to transfer.

He had 4,819 passing yards, 31 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions in 22 games.

His 2025 season ended early when he suffered a broken fibula.

The Ducks have had much success since Dan Lanning took over as head coach for Mario Cristobal. Lanning is 48-8 as head coach. He’s guided the team to multiple College Football Playoff appearances but has yet to win a national championship.

Dan Lanning on the sideline

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9, 2026. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Raiola could make the Ducks a national title contender once again going into 2026.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue