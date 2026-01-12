Top quarterback in transfer portal chooses to play for Oregon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dylan Raiola, a top quarterback in the NCAA transfer market, announced on Monday he will join the Oregon Ducks after the team was bounced from the College Football Playoff.

Raiola posted photos of himself in Oregon gear and with his family at Autzen Stadium.

"SCO DUCKS," he captioned the post with the hashtag, "committed."

As of now, Oregon has two top quarterbacks on its roster with Raiola and Dante Moore. The latter is expected to be a top prospect for the NFL Draft.

Moore led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinals, but ran into the No. 1-seeded Indiana Hoosiers and Fernando Mendoza. Moore has yet to make an official decision about whether he will continue his collegiate career or go pro.

Raiola was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and into college, according to 247 Sports.

He committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers – where his father became a two-time All-Big 12 selection as a center. He played for the Cornhuskers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons before he decided to transfer.

He had 4,819 passing yards, 31 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions in 22 games.

His 2025 season ended early when he suffered a broken fibula.

The Ducks have had much success since Dan Lanning took over as head coach for Mario Cristobal. Lanning is 48-8 as head coach. He’s guided the team to multiple College Football Playoff appearances but has yet to win a national championship.

Raiola could make the Ducks a national title contender once again going into 2026.