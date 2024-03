Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

America's Team apparently is not for everybody.

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in North American sports. Simply put, Jerry Jones has built an empire.

That empire, though, has stretched far beyond the gridiron. AT&T Stadium cost $1.3 billion to build, and The Star, the team's headquarters that holds a practice facility and strip mall, cost $1.5 billion.

But one former Cowboy seemed to hint that all the extracurriculars may be a distraction.

Dalton Schultz spent his first five seasons with the Cowboys before inking a one-year deal with the Houston Texans prior to last season.

Schultz said he was afraid to leave Dallas, considering it was all he had known in the NFL. But once he got to the Texans, he was relieved to know that the organization's "focus is just football."

"That was one of the first things that kind of stuck out to me, is like, it feels like much more – I don’t want to say college because it’s not – but the focus is just football, you know what I mean?" Schultz said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday.

"Going back and telling some people how kind of being around the Cowboys' practice facility, game day, describing some of the interactions and stuff that you see on a daily basis surprised a lot of people. They’re like, ‘Holy c**p, that actually happens at a practice facility?’ You think it’s normal, and then you come to a place like this."

What apparently has been deemed abnormal, Schultz revealed, is fans being able to see the team work out through one-way mirrors, leading the facility to be "a zoo."

"There’s people literally going on tours while you’re lifting in the weight room. And they’ve got, like, they’ve got a one-way mirror for people to like look at. It's a zoo, dude. There’s people tapping on the glass trying to get people’s attention as they’re doing power cleans or what not. It’s just, it’s different."

"That’s the brand that they’ve built. That’s what Jerry Jones likes. That’s the way that they run things, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s just you don’t realize how many eyeballs and how much that can maybe distract from stuff just in a locker room being in the facility until you go somewhere else, and you’re like, ‘Holy c**p, dude, there’s none of that.’"

Schultz recently reportedly signed a three-year extension with the Texans after he played a vital role in their offensive game plan, helping C.J. Stroud win Rookie of the Year this past season.

Houston made the playoffs by winning the AFC South, and many expect them to be an even bigger threat in 2024.

