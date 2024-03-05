Travis Kelce says his yearlong marijuana suspension was 'red flag' for Cowboys in resurfaced clip

The NFL Scouting Combine is where draft prospects make or break their grade.

Of course, it is not the end-all-be-all of how one's career will go, and Travis Kelce is the prime example.

A good combine can see players fly up the charts - bad ones can see players dip in power rankings. However, lots of teams make decisions not necessarily based on the on-field tests, but the ones off the field.

Front offices meet with countless prospects throughout the combine for interviews, some of which have turned infamous with some wild questions. For Kelce, one interview was practically over before it started.

A clip of Kelce explaining his "bad interviews" at the combine has resurfaced on social media. Even though it is a year old, it still offers insight into how some of the interviews go for highly touted prospects.

"At the combine, I had some bad interviews," Kelce said on his podcast with his brother, Jason.

However, one in particular seems like one the team wants back.

"The [Dallas] Cowboys, they were kind of pressing me about having this red flag of missing a year."

Kelce was suspended an entire season due to a positive marijuana test while he was in New Orleans for the 2010 Sugar Bowl with Cincinnati.

Despite Kelce trying to convince the Cowboys they had no reason to be concerned, the interview "ended really fast."

"I basically just said, 'If you guys think I'm gonna be that kind of guy, or you're questioning if I'm still that person after everything that I've battled through to get to where I am now from missing a season, then you guys (should) probably go somewhere else and pick somebody else.'"

The Cowboys selected Gavin Escobar with the 47th overall pick in 2013, while Kelce fell to 63, the first selection of the third round, by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce, of course, may just be the best tight end of all time. Escobar, meanwhile, was out of the league by 2017 after playing just 62 games with the Cowboys, catching 30 passes for 333 yards and eight touchdowns - something Kelce can do in a several-week span.

