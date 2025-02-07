Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant rips team's 'stupid decisions,' doesn't expect success any time soon

The Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make and find themselves in somewhat of a holding pattern.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons cover half the team's salary cap, and Parsons could get a record-breaking contract this offseason.

Parsons told Fox News Digital he would likely limit himself in training camp without a new deal. He probably won't be practicing, but with a new coach in charge, he does want to be in meetings.

The Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy parted ways, and Brian Schottenheimer was promoted from the offensive coordinator's job.

The Cowboys finished 12-5 three consecutive seasons before going 7-10 this season after Prescott missed a chunk of the season with a hamstring injury, and ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant is concerned about the team's future and the team's "stupid decisions."

"I've been in that organization, so I'm looking at it from a different lens. They weren't pulling the plug or making moves to try to make the team better. That's when I knew things was going down for us," Bryant told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"Then, after the season, McCarthy dipped, the process of bringing in these coaches — Jerry, Stephen — they didn't seem like they was too concerned. I don't know if it's a tank, going through the motions, getting something in the future. It's something."

Bryant spoke with Fox News Digital in New Orleans, where he's looking to place some bets with Fanatics Sportsbook.

"If I'm not mistaken, I think Kareem Hunt is +900 for the first touchdown. I like that. I like Kareem Hunt to score a touchdown, and I like DeVonta Smith to score a touchdown," Bryant said.

Bryant will be using the book's FanCash to place his wagers, but it can also be used to buy merchandise through the Fanatics site.

"They're running a hell of a program to keep these fans connected. … That's one of the reasons I love to be a part of this group. They're looking to do things the right way. They want to appeal to their fans. And that's what I love about Fanatics," Bryant added.

Bryant sounded like he may also take the under on Cowboys wins next season.

"I don't expect the 'Boys to be good for the next couple years. You need good role players, you need more star players, especially in today's NFL. Teams are loaded. You can't have just one receiver. You got teams with three ones, two ones. The Cowboys only got one one. And the rest might be threes. I don't see us getting better." he said.

"It's not anything personal. It's just the writing on the wall."

