College Basketball

Former college basketball coach unleashes anti-ICE rant, calls on Republicans to impeach Trump

Muffet McGraw has previously criticized Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball head coach Muffet McGraw raged against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

McGraw claimed the U.S. was in "crisis" and that Republicans should turn on Trump and impeach him.

Muffet McGraw in July 2023

Muffet McGraw, former head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, speaks on a panel during the NCAA College Basketball Academy at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on July 30, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"Our nation is in crisis," a statement from her X account read. "We continued to watch the assault on our democracy with ICE terrorizing our cities, kidnapping, assaulting and killing our citizens. The police are powerless and the FBI is complicit. In the past, we would have called on the National Guard but they have been weaponized as well. We can take some solace in seeing the huge number of people who are unafraid to take to the streets in protest but our outrage can’t be selective. We can’t just protest when White people get killed. We the people means all of us. We need accountability for the crimes ICE is committing and we need it now, but we also need something much more important.

"Something that we are desperate to find and that’s HOPE. We need hope that Congress will rise to the challenge and fulfill their oath of office. We need hope that Republicans will grow a spine and impeach this megalomaniac and restore the values that we believed in before this administration took over. We need our democracy back. But until that day comes I will do what I can and stay in the fight – I hope you will too."

Federal agents walk on a city street in Minneapolis.

ICE agents stand at the scene where a woman was fatally shot earlier in the day during an enforcement operation on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Christopher Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

LONGTIME COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACH BILL COURTNEY DEAD AT 55

The 70-year-old NCAA champion has spoken out against Trump in the past.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, McGraw blamed Trump for the hateful messages that WNBA players receive.

She wrote on social media in September that Trump "gave permission for people to be outwardly racist, homophobic, misogynistic and cruel." She asked her followers to support former Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

