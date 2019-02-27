Adam 'Pacman' Jones, former All-Pro defensive back, arrested after reported incident casino

Free-agent defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested at an Indiana casino early Wednesday on charges including public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Jones, 35, was booked into the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center just before 3 a.m. after an apparent incident at the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, according to multiple reports, including in Eagle County Online.

CHARLES TILLMAN, FORMER ALL-PRO DEFENSIVE BACK, NOW AN FBI AGENT, REPORT SAYS

Jones has played for the Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, in addition to the Broncos. He has 17 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns in his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones has a history of legal troubles. The former All-Pro cornerback was released by the Broncos in November and failed to latch on with another team for the stretch run of the 2018 season.