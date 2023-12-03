Florida lawmakers blast CFP officials over Seminoles snub: 'Corrupt decision'

Florida lawmakers were as unhappy as every other Seminoles fan on Sunday as the unbeaten squad was left out of the College Football Playoff.

Politicians from Gov. Ron DeSantis to Reps. Byron Donalds and Jared Moskowitz blasted the NCAA and the College Football Playoff Selection Committee over the decision to keep Florida State from the four-team field and instead elevated one-loss Alabama into the picture.

"What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results," the Republican governor wrote on X. "Congratulations to @FSUFootball on an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship!"

Donalds, R-Fla., called the committee "trash."

"1. @FSUFootball is undefeated. 2. FSU won the conference championship with a 3rd string QB. 3. Texas was never ranked ahead of FSU all year. 4. FSU didn't need a hailmary to survive rivalry week, like Alabama did. Plus we won with the 2nd string QB!" he wrote.

Moskowitz, D-Fla., took aim at the NCAA.

"I am circulating a letter and will be doing a resolution condemning @NCAAFootball @NCAA decision to leave @FSUFootball out of the playoffs. This decision is about TV money, a corrupt decision for college athletics," he wrote.

He then responded to NBC’s Chuck Todd, who called the decision "pathetic."

"Who made the decision the CFP or the CCP?" Moskowitz wrote.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he was "infuriated."

"Like millions of college football fans, I was infuriated by the illogical decision to rob @FSUFootball of the chance to play in the @CFBPlayoff. I’ll be demanding the committee answer as to how this decision was made and what led to this outcome," Scott wrote.

College Football Playoff Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan explained the decision on ESPN.

"Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks," Corrigan said. "… We had eight really good teams this year, somewhat of a unique year in the last year of the four."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.