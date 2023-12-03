Florida State's Mike Norvell argues for CFP berth: 'This is a team that has earned it'

The College Football Playoff Committee will have big decisions to make when it comes to the four teams that will be vying for a national championship at the end of the season.

Florida State remained undefeated with an ACC Championship win over Louisville on Saturday. The Seminoles were down to their third-string quarterback Brock Glenn and received a huge game from Lawrance Toafili, who ran for 118 yards and scored a touchdown.

Of all the conference winners, Florida State may be among the weakest since Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending injury. However, the team persevered and made a case to get into the Playoff.

"I don't think there is a conversation," Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell told reporters after the game, via ESPN. "This is a team that is well-deserving. This is a team that has earned it. This is a team that has showed up consistently and proven that they have what it takes to win."

Getting the win without Travis may be the biggest bolster on their resume. The Cardinals were ranked No. 10 by the Committee at one point during the season. They came into the ACC title game No. 14.

Norvell made clear he wasn’t really interested in anyone else’s opinions and knew the team belonged in the final four.

"We just beat a top-15 team with a true freshman quarterback," he added. ""Like that doesn't matter. I don't care perspective, what people think. We win. I believe in this team. I believe in what they can do. I believe in who they are.

"So I don't really care about what everybody else's opinions are. I know who I coach, and they're going to go fight for everything they get because they've been doing it the last four years, and whatever the next opportunity is, I promise you they're going to show up."

Florida State started the year with a win over No. 5 LSU and defeated No. 16 Duke later in the year.

Now, their fate is in the Committee’s hands.