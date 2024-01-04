Fire at Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's home ruled accidental, caused by child: officials

Fire officials in Florida have revealed the cause of the fire that broke out on Wednesday at the home of Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Davis Fire Rescue ruled the fire as an "unintentional, accidental" event that was sparked by a child who was playing with a lighter inside the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arriving at the mansion located in Southwest Ranches on Wednesday afternoon. Southwest Ranches is located around 23 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.

Hill was seen leaving Dolphins practice after he learned about the two-alarm fire. Video from WSVN-TV later showed him outside the house with a walking boot. The 29-year-old continues to nurse a lingering ankle injury he suffered during a game.

The Dolphins said in a statement no one was injured as a result of the fire.

"Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation."

WSVN captured aerial footage of heavy smoke coming from the roof of Hill's home. The fire crew eventually knocked down part of the roof in order to get the fire under control.

Hill's longtime agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also released a statement saying that Hill was in good spirits.

"(Tyreek) and his family are safe, no one was injured. Number one. No pets, so we’re very grateful [for that]."

"Very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out," he went on. "Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, they’ll be some smoke and water damage — and it’s very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire — but Tyreek was handling it. He and his family were handling it with as much poise as you could hope."

Hill purchased the seven-bedroom home in 2022 for an estimated $6.9 million. Hill is in his second season with the Dolphins. He has an NFL-best 1,717 receiving yards this season.

It is unclear if the child involved in causing the fire is related to Hill.