Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill says he will pay wages of cameraman suspended for being part of his touchdown celebration

Kevin 'kfitz' Fitzgibbons can return next year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A 20-year-old content creator for the NFL was suspended for the rest of the season after his "participation" in a Tyreek Hill touchdown celebration.

In Week 6, Hill celebrated a score by grabbing Kevin Fitzgibbons' phone and recording himself doing a backflip

The NFL pulled Fitzgibbons' game day credentials for the rest of the year because of it, even though the video was shared on the NFL's social media.

Tyreek Hill does a backflip

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill does a backflip after scoring a touchdown as teammate Robert Hunt celebrates during the second quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxboro, Mass.  (Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

The junior at the University of Miami, who's better known online as kfitz, was seen jumping up and down afterward and taking imaginary pictures of Hill doing his backflip.

"[The NFL] said regardless if I knew the celebration was coming or not, I still had to be disciplined and that I shouldn't have jumped on the sidelines after the play," Fitzgibbons said in an X post captioned "The journey continues…"

Fitzgibbons said he and Hill are "best friends." He met Hill, Saquon Barkley and other star athletes through networking on social media in 2020 and previously said he "works for" Hill.

Tyreek Hill touchdown celebration

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver told reporters Thursday he is going to pay Fitzgibbons' wages from the NFL for the rest of the year.

"Me and K-Fitz, we’ve got a long history together. The news is something that I already knew. I told him, ‘Don’t let this get to you. Just hold your head up. You’re still young. Continue to do what you love.’ Me and him are going to continue to work together," Hill said.

"I told him I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him or whatever. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what’s right and take care of you, make sure you’re not out of a job. That’s my guy."

Tyreek Hill scores touchdown

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins scores on a 7-yard touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Asked if Fitzgibbons will have sideline access on game days after this season, an NFL spokesperson replied that he would. The spokesperson also said that Fitzgibbons was offered "the opportunity to continue collecting content on other projects."

