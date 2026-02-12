Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Finland's ski jumping coach Igor Medved ousted from Olympics over team rule violation

Medved was dismissed after an alcohol-related breach, officials said

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Finland ski jumpers will have to navigate the rest of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics without head coach Igor Medved.

The coach's removal from the Games centered around what officials described Thursday as an alcohol-related issue.

The Finnish Olympic Committee added that Medved's behavior violated team conduct policies.

The Olympic rings at the Winter Games

The Olympic Rings stand near Anterselva di Sopra (Antholz Obertal), which will host the biathlon competition at the Sudtirol Arena Alto Adige, as part of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026, in Anterselva Di Mezzo, Italy, Jan. 31, 2026. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

Other details surrounding the incident that led to Medved being sent home were not immediately made available.

Finland ski jumper competes at the Winter Olympics

Finland's Wille Karhumaa jumps during the ski jumping trial round of the nordic combined individual Gundersen normal hill/10km event at Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium in Predazzo (Val di Fiemme) during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 11, 2026.  (Javier SORIANO / AFP via Getty Images)

"Medved traveled home today. The matter concerns issues related to alcohol use. We take violations of the team's rules very seriously and reacted to the situation quickly," Janne Hanninen, head of the Finnish team, said in a statement.

Medved admitted he had made a mistake and apologized, saying, "I made a mistake and I am very sorry. I want to apologize to the entire Finnish team, the athletes and also the fans."

A Finnish ski jumper at a trial round

Ilkka Herola of Team Finland jumps in the Ski Jumping Trial Round of Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km on day five of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium on Feb. 11, 2026 in Val di Fiemme, Italy. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Finnish Ski Federation executive director Marleena Valtasola said the organization will review Medved’s standing ahead of future Olympics.

"An unpleasant situation has arisen: alcohol was consumed in violation of team rules," Valtasola said. "We have decided that Medved will not participate in the Olympics. The other issues will be discussed with him after the Games. Now it is essential to safeguard the athletes’ concentration and restore serenity to the team and for Igor."

She added: "We have a solid staff in place and we are confident we can handle the situation in the best possible way."

Medved was named head coach of the Finnish team in June 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

