Racing world remembers former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle after deadly plane crash

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle and his family were among the victims of Thursday's fatal plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

The aircraft was registered under GB Aviation LLC, a company owned by Biffle. The plane departed the regional airport Thursday morning, but was diverted back to Statesville and crashed during a landing attempt, authorities confirmed.

Biffle's wife Cristina shared a daughter, Emma, 14, and a 5-year-old son, Ryder — all of whom were on board along with Dennis and Jack Dutton and Craig Wadsworth during the deadly crash, a statement from the victims' families confirmed.

Greg Biffle was picked by NASCAR as one of its top 75 drivers in history. He was a Hall of Fame nominee for the stock car series, and he drove for 18 years at the top of the sport.

Yet for all the races and memorable wins, he is perhaps best remembered for his selfless and tireless work helping others as a helicopter pilot who supplied aid a year ago in the devastation left by Hurricane Helene.

As news of the fatal event surfaced on Thursday, many in and around the auto racing community began to honor and remember the former driver.

North Carolina political figures — including Gov. Josh Stein, Rep. Pat Harrigan and Rep. Richard Hudson — weighed in after learning Biffle and his family were among the seven victims in the plane crash. Gov. Stein described the loss as "heartbreaking" and recalled Biffle's selfless response after the state was devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Retired IndyCar Series driver Marco Andretti also reacted.

Conor Daly remembered his fellow driver for his warmth and generosity.

Brad Keselowski issued a statement saying in part that Biffle's "impact on Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing runs deep, and his accomplishments helped lay a foundation we continue to build upon today."

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman took to social media on Thursday, writing: "RIP BIFF… you and your family will be missed. You did so much for North Carolina and the NASCAR Community."

Sports announcer Jake Wilson said he was left "devastated and heartbroken" over Biffle’s passing.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed seven lives were lost when a Cessna C550 crashed.

A joint statement was released on behalf of the victims.

"This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words," the statement read. "Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma. Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

