Indiana Fever

Fever's Caitlin Clark gets smacked in the eye by Sun rival during playoff game

Clark had a tough first half against the Sun

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was on the receiving end of a hit to the eye from Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington during their first-round playoff match on Sunday.

Clark was looking to make a pass to teammate Aliyah Boston in the first quarter with Carrington guarding her. Clark found Boston, but Carrington poked Clark in the eye while trying to deflect the pass. No foul was called, but Clark had to take a second to regain her composure.

Caitlin Clark looks up

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during the playoff game against the Sun on Sept. 22, 2024, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clark, who was named the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year, and Carrington have had some intense moments during the regular season. In one of their matchups, Carrington mocked Clark for how she drew a foul.

Carrington also ripped Fever fans in August as the "nastiest" in the WNBA after receiving vitriol in some of her mentions on X.

Caitlin Clark shoots

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever shoots against the Sun during round one of the WNBA Playoffs on Sept. 22, 2024, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clark finished the first half against the Sun with three points and 0-for-6 from 3-point range.

The Fever were back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. Clark’s emergence as one of the top players in the league helped Indiana immensely. It was the first time the team had won at least 20 games since the 2015 season.

Caitlin Clark keeps the ball away

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington fouls Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Connecticut was 28-12 in the regular season. They were 3-1 against Indiana.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.