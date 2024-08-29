Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Sun star rips Fever fans as 'nastiest' in WNBA, blasts George Floyd meme

The Fever defeated the Sun on Wednesday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington expressed her displeasure with the Fever fanbase after her team dropped a game in Indiana on Wednesday night.

She described the Fever faithful as "the nastiest fans" in the WNBA.

"The indiana fever have the nastiest fans in the W. ew," Carrington wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday night, shortly after the Sun suffered an 80-84 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Fever. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DiJonai Carrington shoots the basketball

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington shoots over Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Carrington's post received an estimated 2.4 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Hours after calling out Fever fans, Carrington responded to a meme a social media user posted that superimposed her likeness on the body of the late George Floyd. The meme also placed Clark's face over former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

CAITLIN CLARK KNOCKS DOWN WNBA RECORD, PUTS TOGETHER HISTORIC STAT LINE IN FEVER'S WIN

"Imagine thinking George Floyd’s murder is a joke," Carrington wrote in response. "All because of a basketball game. This is so sick."

Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes while the 46-year-old man was handcuffed and face down on the street.

On the basketball court, Carrignton recorded 19 points over 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Clark also finished the night with 19.

DiJonai Carrington plays defense

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark goes up for a shot against Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (IMAGN/USA Today Sports)

Clark added to her impressive first-year WNBA resume by setting the record for most 3-pointers.

Caitlin Clark drives to the basket

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark drives on Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Carrington has not made any further public comments about her social media statements as of Thursday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The win improved the Fever's record to 15-6, and they currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Sun have already clinched a playoff spot and still hold the second-best record in the East.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.