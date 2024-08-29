Sun star rips Fever fans as 'nastiest' in WNBA, blasts George Floyd meme

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington expressed her displeasure with the Fever fanbase after her team dropped a game in Indiana on Wednesday night.

She described the Fever faithful as "the nastiest fans" in the WNBA.

"The indiana fever have the nastiest fans in the W. ew," Carrington wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday night, shortly after the Sun suffered an 80-84 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

Carrington's post received an estimated 2.4 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Hours after calling out Fever fans, Carrington responded to a meme a social media user posted that superimposed her likeness on the body of the late George Floyd. The meme also placed Clark's face over former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"Imagine thinking George Floyd’s murder is a joke," Carrington wrote in response. "All because of a basketball game. This is so sick."

Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes while the 46-year-old man was handcuffed and face down on the street.

On the basketball court, Carrignton recorded 19 points over 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Clark also finished the night with 19.

Clark added to her impressive first-year WNBA resume by setting the record for most 3-pointers.

Carrington has not made any further public comments about her social media statements as of Thursday afternoon.

The win improved the Fever's record to 15-6, and they currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Sun have already clinched a playoff spot and still hold the second-best record in the East.

