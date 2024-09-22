Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Fever's Caitlin Clark finishes 4th in WNBA MVP voting

Clark received 3rd, 4th and 5th place votes

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Sports Agent Molly Fletcher On The Mistake The WNBA Made Not Embracing Caitlyn Clark Video

Sports Agent Molly Fletcher On The Mistake The WNBA Made Not Embracing Caitlyn Clark

Sports Agent Molly Fletcher joined The Brian Kilmeade Show to discuss her new book "DYNAMIC DRIVE: The Purpose-Fueled Formula for Sustainable Success." 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had a tremendous season and will likely win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award as she has set numerous records in the first season of her professional career.

On Sunday, the WNBA announced its MVP for the 2024 season. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was named the unanimous MVP – only the second time in WNBA history that’s happened. Clark’s name was on the list of those who received votes for the award.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark in July 2024

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court, July 12, 2024, during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Players receive 10 points for first place, seven points for second, five points for third place, three points for fourth place and one point for fifth place.

Clark was fourth in WNBA MVP voting, receiving 130 total points. She received six third-place votes, 26 fourth-place votes and 22 fifth-place votes. Wilson received 670 points for all 67 first-place votes.

Clark wasn’t the only rookie who received points for MVP voting. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese received one fourth-place vote.

Caitlin Clark drives

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CAITLIN CLARK'S AUTOGRAPHED WNBA DRAFT CARD SELLS FOR RECORD-BREAKING AMOUNT

The former Iowa standout finished ahead of Reese, the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, Seattle Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike, Phoenix Mercury’s Kahleah Copper, Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, Los Angeles Sparks’ Dearica Hamby and Minnesota Lynx’s Kayla McBride.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Fever star led the league in assists per game and had the most assists in a single season (337). That just scratched the surface on what she did in her first season.

Caitlin Clark in September 2024

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever start their playoff run against the Sun on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.