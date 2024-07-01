Fever fire off 2-word taunt after team's win over Mercury

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury’s matchup on Sunday was billed as the rookie versus the vet, after Diana Taurasi warned Caitlin Clark that "reality is coming" before her WNBA debut.

Taurasi scored 19 points, but it was the Fever who came back from a 15-point deficit to win the game, 88-82. Clark sparked the team’s run with a 3-pointer and a nifty assist about midway through the third quarter.

Clark finished with 15 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds – nearly becoming the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double.

As for Taurasi and Clark, the two did not appear to show signs of any beef on the court. However, it was hard for the Fever’s social media account to forget what was said before the season.

"Reality check," the team wrote on X.

Taurasi had nothing but praise for Clark in her postgame press conference.

"It's amazing what Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far," Taurasi told reporters via ESPN. "The one thing that I really love about her, she loves the game. You can tell she's put the work in. ... It's been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her, and she keeps showing up and keeps getting better every single game.

"So, her future is super bright, and being a veteran and being in this league for a long, long time, it is pretty cool to see that and go into the future."

The ESPN broadcast showed Clark and Taurasi talking on the court multiple times. Clark called Taurasi her childhood idol.

"I’m just happy we won," Clark told ESPN’s Christine Williamson. "It was cool to play against [Taurasi], and obviously a really great game. This crowd was absolutely incredible."