Caitlin Clark's long 3-pointer, nifty assist spark Fever's comeback victory over Mercury

Caitlin Clark’s long-distance 3-pointer and a nifty assist to Kristy Wallace sparked the Indiana Fever's vigorous comeback victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, 88-82.

The Fever were down by as many as 15 points before turning the game around.

Clark nearly put together a triple-double, which would have made WNBA history. She finished with 15 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in the win. Her 3-pointer with 5:48 left in the third quarter cut the deficit to five points. The assist to Wallace kept the Mercury’s lead at five.

Kelsey Mitchell also gave Indiana a much-needed boost. Mitchell’s jumper to take the lead with 36 seconds left proved to be the difference maker. She finished with 16 points.

Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 17 points. She had eight rebounds and four assists as well.

The match against the Mercury was billed as the rookie versus the vet to tout the matchup between Clark and her childhood idol, Diana Taurasi. Adding to the intrigue, Taurasi warned Clark this year that "reality is coming" when she turned pro.

Well, reality was front and center at the Footprint Center as the Fever left Phoenix with a win.

Taurasi finished with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 24 points and six rebounds.

Indiana improved to 8-12 on the season and now sits in eighth place in the WNBA standings, which would put them in the playoffs if it was the last day of the regular season.

Phoenix fell to 9-9 on the year.